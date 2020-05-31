Thelma L. Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma L. Mason, 92, departed this life on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Wellington Medical Center, Wellington, Florida.

A lifelong resident of Rushmere, Virginia, she was a member of First Gravel Hill Baptist Church where she was a deaconess and served in several other ministries in the church. She was a retired Human Resource Secretary at the Smithfield Packing Company.

She was the loving wife to the late Melvin A. Mason until his homegoing in 2005. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children - Melvin (Jacqueline) Mason) of High Point, NC, Kathy (Bernard) Gaiter of Wellington, FL, Evelyn McCullough of Rushmere, VA, and Gail (Kevin) Myatt of Branford, CT; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; one sister Willie Mae (George) Little of Chesapeake, VA and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held June 6, 2020 at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church, of Rushmere VA. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and Graveside Homegoing Service will follow at 12:00 noon. Safety precautions will be observed.

Graveside service can be viewed on Facebook Live Stream (The First Gravel Hill Baptist Church), service provided by Lakiesha Ashby 757-532-1335.

Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
First Gravel Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
First Gravel Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved