Thelma L. Mason, 92, departed this life on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Wellington Medical Center, Wellington, Florida.



A lifelong resident of Rushmere, Virginia, she was a member of First Gravel Hill Baptist Church where she was a deaconess and served in several other ministries in the church. She was a retired Human Resource Secretary at the Smithfield Packing Company.



She was the loving wife to the late Melvin A. Mason until his homegoing in 2005. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children - Melvin (Jacqueline) Mason) of High Point, NC, Kathy (Bernard) Gaiter of Wellington, FL, Evelyn McCullough of Rushmere, VA, and Gail (Kevin) Myatt of Branford, CT; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; one sister Willie Mae (George) Little of Chesapeake, VA and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral Services will be held June 6, 2020 at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church, of Rushmere VA. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and Graveside Homegoing Service will follow at 12:00 noon. Safety precautions will be observed.



Graveside service can be viewed on Facebook Live Stream (The First Gravel Hill Baptist Church), service provided by Lakiesha Ashby 757-532-1335.



Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.



