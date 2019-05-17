Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, the thread that binds the tapestry of our family, was born March 10, 1915 in Jenkinsville, SC to the late Robert and Dollie Martin and transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the last surviving child of 16 children. She was a daily inspiration of what a faithful child of God looks like, acts like, and should be like. Known as the favorite aunt, she prepared the best food and treated all her nieces and nephews with extra special love. Relocating with her late husband, David L. Feaster Sr. to Hampton in 1992, she affiliated with Little Zion Baptist Church and continued to participate with their senior group and up until the last week of life served at its Wednesday Food Bank ministry. She was also a member of the Dream Makers of Sixth Mount Zion Temple for many years. She was currently a member of Ivy Baptist Church where she faithfully attended the 7:45 a.m. services and was known for her beautiful loving smile and classy hats. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Delgracia F. Mitchell, Cassandra F. Hamilton (Fred), David L. Feaster Jr. (Patricia); 4 grandchildren: Terri Goodman-Henry, Monty Goodman, Keisa Hamilton, and Marques Hamilton (Kisha); 5 great grandchildren: Myles Henry, India Hamilton-Brown, Timothy Williams, Kingston and Christian Hamilton and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing will be Friday, May 17 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home from noon to 6 p.m. Homegoing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Ivy Baptist Church, 50 Maple Ave., Newport News, VA The family will receive friends at 201 Eastfield Ct, Hampton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 17. www.cookebros.com Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary