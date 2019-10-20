|
Thelma Myra Carter, 95, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Thelma was a longtime member of Hilton Baptist Church. She loved to garden, was known for her custom cakes and rolls, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her two sons, George Carter (Maria) and Jeffrey Carter (Terri); four grandchildren, Morgan, Jordan, Emily and Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special little dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her husband Otha Carter.
The family would like to thank 2 of her nieces, Charlotte and Susan, and Dianne Brooks for their care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hilton Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 AM with Pastor Lynwood Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019