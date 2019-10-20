Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hilton Baptist Church
101 Main Street
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilton Baptist Church
101 Main Street
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Myra Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Myra Carter Obituary
Thelma Myra Carter, 95, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Thelma was a longtime member of Hilton Baptist Church. She loved to garden, was known for her custom cakes and rolls, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include her two sons, George Carter (Maria) and Jeffrey Carter (Terri); four grandchildren, Morgan, Jordan, Emily and Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special little dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her husband Otha Carter.

The family would like to thank 2 of her nieces, Charlotte and Susan, and Dianne Brooks for their care and compassion.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hilton Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 AM with Pastor Lynwood Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now