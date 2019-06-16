Home

Thelma Pearson Robbins


1914 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Pearson Robbins Obituary
Thelma Pearson Robbins

Thelma Pearson Robbins, born in Washington State, age 105 of Gloucester Point, died at her home, Sunday, June 9, 2019. She grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey with her aunt Mrs. Annie Peters, raised a family in Union, New Jersey, before retiring with her husband to Gloucester Point in 1974. Mrs. Robbins was a US Army Sargent X-ray technician, classified as WAC (Women's Army Corp). She enjoyed reading; was a wonderful baker, adored her family and attending their sports activities. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Husband William P. Robbins preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters, Elsa Jean Robbins, Christine R. LaMastro (Pat), two grandchildren, Amy L. Majowka (Will), Brian LaMastro (Courtney), four great-grandchildren, William, Charles, Brennan, and Avery. Funeral services will be held in New Jersey. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guestbook. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
