Thelma Wilkerson-Williams

Thelma Wilkerson-Williams Obituary
53, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Louise Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA. She was employed with the City of Newport News as a Benefits Specialist. Thelma was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she served as the Mass Choir and Gospel Choir Director.Thelma leaves to cherish her memory mother, Deaconess Bernice Parker Wilkerson; two sisters, Minister JoAnne Wilkerson Jones and Dr. Cecilia Hardy (Clinton); and a brother, Hezekiah Wilkerson, Jr. (Alma) and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held today at Chapman-JT Fisher Funeral Services, 658 W Main Street, Smithfield, VA from 2 – 4 pm followed by a wake service from 6 -8 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 11150 Emmanuel Church Road, Smithfield. A life celebration service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the church. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.cjtffs.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2019
