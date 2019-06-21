Theodore C. Langevin



Theodore C. Langevin, 90, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 with his family by his side. Ted was born in Chicopee, MA and served for 30 years in the U. S. Air Force, retiring in 1974 as a Senior Master Sgt. He received the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam and also served in The Korean War. After his military career, he worked in the Aerospace Industry. Ted was always civically minded and was named the 1999 Volunteer of the Year by the City of Newport News Environmental Commission. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5480 and was a 4th Degree Knight receiving The Knight of the Year in 2002. He assisted with the Knights, Adopt A Spot initiative and was always known for providing the donuts and coffee for the volunteers. His strong Faith was shown through his dedication to his church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Throughout his life he was a fitness enthusiast. He loved to take trips to Nags Head and stroll on the beach. His hobbies were bowling and cars.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Estelle of 65 years; his sons, Bruce and his wife, Emily of Nags Head, NC and Wayne and his wife, Karen of Birmingham, AL and his grandchildren, Chelsea, Warren, Jessica, and Colin.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:00-11:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00am at the church. Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests you consider a donation to Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Social Ministry. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



