Theodore Eugene Larson passed away in his sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Vero Beach, FL. He was born October 24, 1922 in Richmond, VA. Known to family and friends as "Jeep," he moved to Newport News, VA after high school where he enrolled in the Apprentice School. His education was interrupted by World War II while he served in the U.S. Navy. After the war he completed his apprenticeship and went to work at Langley Research Center. There he participated in the development of instruments for many facets of the early space program, including Project Apollo.
Ted was a committed Christian and faithful member of his church choir. After moving to Florida, he was a long-time member of the Vero Beach Choral Society. He also enjoyed participating in sports, particularly church softball, and tennis, which he continued to play until late in life.
Ted is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lucille (Lacy) Larson; son, William Eugene Larson and his wife Terri; three grandchildren: Chris, Brian, and Jeffrey; and five great-grandchildren: Christopher, Elinore, William, Samuel, and Margaret.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 2, 2020