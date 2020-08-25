1/
Theodore E. Powell
Theodore "Ted" Powell was a local legend who attended Hampton High School, Ferrum College and the Ohio State Buckeyes passed away on August 19, 2020. He was a junior college all American. This lost definitely comes as a shock.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Calvin Powell, Sr.; sister, Alva Powell; brothers, Harvey L. Powell and Calvin Jr. Survivors include Clarence S. Powell, James Powell and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., Newport News. Arrangements by Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 24, 2020
With heartfelt sympathy to Teddy's family.
Elizabeth Feathers Buchan
Friend
