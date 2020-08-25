Theodore "Ted" Powell was a local legend who attended Hampton High School, Ferrum College and the Ohio State Buckeyes passed away on August 19, 2020. He was a junior college all American. This lost definitely comes as a shock.Preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Calvin Powell, Sr.; sister, Alva Powell; brothers, Harvey L. Powell and Calvin Jr. Survivors include Clarence S. Powell, James Powell and a host of other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., Newport News. Arrangements by Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.