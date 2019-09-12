|
|
Theordore E. Specht Sr. died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of the Peninsula, Mr. Specht graduated from Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School and worked at the shipyard 34 years until retiring. He was a 1948 graduate of Hampton High School and attended First Baptist Church Newport News.
Mr. Specht is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hudgins Specht; sons, Theodore E. Specht Jr. and James A Specht; and grandson, Daniel Specht.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, Friday from 7-8 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019