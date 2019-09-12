Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
245 S. Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Specht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore E. Specht Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore E. Specht Sr. Obituary
Theordore E. Specht Sr. died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of the Peninsula, Mr. Specht graduated from Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School and worked at the shipyard 34 years until retiring. He was a 1948 graduate of Hampton High School and attended First Baptist Church Newport News.

Mr. Specht is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hudgins Specht; sons, Theodore E. Specht Jr. and James A Specht; and grandson, Daniel Specht.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, Friday from 7-8 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now