Theodore G. Earnhardt, ("Pig"), age 97 passed into the waiting arms of his savior on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. Morris Earnhardt. "Pig" was born in Montgomery County, NC., on April 22, 1922 to the late Julious and Sarah Bernice Earnhardt. He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. Although a native of Albemarle, Stanly County, NC, he was residing in the home of his son, Tim, in Hartfield, Va. at the time of his passing.
He is survived by two sons, Brady and wife, Linda, of York County, Virginia and Timothy and wife, Becky, from Hartfield, Virginia; one daughter, Saundra Ray and husband, C.A., of Erwin, Tenn.; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many other special friends and family.
A graveside service will be held in Albemarle, N.C. on Thursday, October 31st, at 12:15 p.m. Memorials may be sent to First Street United Methodist Church, 509 N. 1st St, Albemarle, NC. 28001 or the . Online condolence may be sent by visiting www.stanlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019