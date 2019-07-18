Home

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA
1943 - 2019
Theodore R. Williams Obituary
Theodore R. Williams of Chesapeake, Va entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Windsor, Va. He was the husband of Rose Williams, father of Sharon Williams, brother of James Williams and Mary Reeves. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Newport News, Va. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, Newport News, Va. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hampton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019
