Theodore R. Williams of Chesapeake, Va entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Windsor, Va. He was the husband of Rose Williams, father of Sharon Williams, brother of James Williams and Mary Reeves. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Newport News, Va. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, Newport News, Va. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hampton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019