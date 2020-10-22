Theola Moore slipped into eternal rest at her home in Newport News, Va. Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was predeceased by parents, James and Mabel Evans; brother, James Evans, Jr.; and son, Linwood Moore. Theola was born in Suffolk, Va. February 9, 1940, and was a longtime resident of Newport News, Va. She retired from Newport News Public Schools and was a dedicated member of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple. Theola is survived by her sister, Betty Crawley; daughter, Kimberly Williams, sons, Derrick Moore, Gary Moore and Terrence Moore; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many more loved ones. Viewing will be held Thursday, October 22nd, 12 Noon to 6 PM at Cook Brothers Funeral Chapel, Newport News, Va. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, October 23rd at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2020.