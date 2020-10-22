1/1
Theola Moore
1940 - 2020
Theola Moore slipped into eternal rest at her home in Newport News, Va. Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was predeceased by parents, James and Mabel Evans; brother, James Evans, Jr.; and son, Linwood Moore. Theola was born in Suffolk, Va. February 9, 1940, and was a longtime resident of Newport News, Va. She retired from Newport News Public Schools and was a dedicated member of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple. Theola is survived by her sister, Betty Crawley; daughter, Kimberly Williams, sons, Derrick Moore, Gary Moore and Terrence Moore; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many more loved ones. Viewing will be held Thursday, October 22nd, 12 Noon to 6 PM at Cook Brothers Funeral Chapel, Newport News, Va. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, October 23rd at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
