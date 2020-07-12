Ms. Theora Virginia Savage, 89, departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at home in Hampton, VA with her daughter and son-in law by her side. Theora was born on May 10, 1931 in Tillery, NC to the late Theo and Emma Savage. In 1940 the family relocated to Newport News, VA where Ms. Savage continued to reside until her move to Hampton in 2002 to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Theora was a loving mother who devoted her life to raising her children and caring for her family and friends. She was affectionately known by her middle name and simply as Miss Virginia to the younger generation of neighbors, friends and coworkers. Theora accepted Christ early in her life and had been a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Newport News, VA. Left to cherish many memories of her are daughter Evangeline Savage of Washington, DC, daughter and son-in-law Frances and Isaac Brown of Hampton, VA, son John Knight of Woodbridge, VA, granddaughter Tiffany Gresham (Daniel), great granddaughter Karter Gresham, and great grandson Ethan Gresham of Fredericksburg, VA, and former daughter-in-law Carlas Henderson-Knight. A viewing for Ms. Savage will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at C. C. Carter Funeral Home LLC., followed by a private ceremony in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton VA. The family request that all in attendance wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



