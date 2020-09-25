Theresa Alberta Towers O'Rawe, 82, of Surry passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry Milton Towers and Ethel Alvia Beherrell Towers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John O'Rawe. She is survived by, three sons Ed Wedge (Renee), John R. O'Rawe (Angie), Daniel O'Rawe (Sharon); daughter Jeannine Russell (Jeff); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel Towers (Barbara). She was also preceded in death by her sister, Natalie Dann. Mrs. O'Rawe retired from the Surry County Schools after 20 years of service as a teacher assistant. Terri was a member of Mill Swamp Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling, crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Interment will be at a later date in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
