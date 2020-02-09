|
Theresa Carlsen, 93. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1926 in New York City to Peter and Louise McKay. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Carlsen, with whom she spent many years in Florida before recently returning to Virginia.
Theresa is survived by her children Madeleine Rowe (Jerry Goodrich), Bernadette Ames (Jennings), Robert Carlsen and Denise Rudisal; her grandchildren Christopher Rowe, Heather Kelly (Robbie), Justin Rudisal (Nikki Finkler) and her great grandson Thomas Kelly.
Theresa touched many lives and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the French club, the yacht club and singing with her church choir.
A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at St. Olaf's Catholic Church on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or the .
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020