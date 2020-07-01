Theresa G. Woodall
Theresa G. Woodall, 78, died June 28, 2020. Theresa was an active and longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she served as a treasurer and on the hiring committee. Her greatest joys were her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the entire Sentara Hospice Team, that took excellent care of her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Woodall Sr.; son, Jack Woodall Jr.; brother, Robert Powers; and granddaughter, Kristina Woodall. Survivors include her children, Connie Wescott (David), Charlotte Carroll, and Steven Woodall; sister, Bonnie Powers; brothers, Joseph Powers, Brian Powers, William Powers, and John Powers; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10-11AM. A funeral conducted by Pastor Robert Wrenn will follow at 11AM.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
