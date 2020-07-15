Theresa Nadeau Walkup, 88, of Newport News, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, due to complications of pneumonia. Theresa resided in the Warwick Forest Independent Living community prior to her illness. Theresa (Terry) grew up in Rochester, NY. Upon graduation from Our Lady of Mercy, she worked at the corporate headquarters for Kodak in the Accounting Department. She met her future husband, David F. Walkup, during a weekend visit to a neighborhood friend who was stationed at Sampson AFB in upstate New York. David offered her neighborhood friend a weekend pass for an introduction to Terry! Terry and Dave dated for 2 years and were married in 1952. They lived as a military family for more than 22 years. During that time, they had three children and moved 8 times. Their travels took them to several bases in the US, along with 3 ½ years at Wheelus AFB in Tripoli, Libya and 2 years at Keflavik NAS in Iceland. Terry was always involved with her family in church, sports, school activities and travel. The entire family enjoyed sports of all kinds as often as they could She was a master seamstress, not only for her family, but while stationed in Iceland, made cheerleading uniforms for the entire high school cheer squad! She was very talented, and made not only her own wedding dress, but also her daughter's. She worked as a homemaker while her children were young, and then returned to Christopher Newport College for refresher Accounting coursework before reentering the working world as an accountant for a local physician/land developer. Her husband was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, and he and Terry had a group of long-time friends from the Knights, who were a huge part of Terry's life even after her husband passed away. She was a member of the Red Hats, the Catholic Daughters, the "Girlfriends" lunch group, and was a long-time volunteer at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Terry was a very strong anchor for her family, which was the center of her life!
She was predeceased by her husband, David F. Walkup; her parents, Cleophus and Marie Nadeau and her twin grandsons, James and David Fish. She is survived by two sisters, Sister Yvonne Nadeau, SSND and Sister Janice Nadeau, SSND; her three children, Donna Fish and husband, James, Linda Larue and husband, Steve, and David Walkup and wife, Jamie; her eight grandchildren, Joseph Hopke and wife, Renee, Matthew Hopke, Lindsay Hopke, Ashley Fish Snyder and husband Keith, James Fish III, Taylor Walkup Amos and husband Peter, Alston Walkup and Christian Walkup; seven great grandchildren, Evan, Andrew, Addison, Olivia, Benjamin, Uriah, and Adrian; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins from both her and David's families who were very special to her.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Jerome's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 by Rev. George Prado. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, with her husband, at a later date. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, everyone attending the service must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #5480, 12742 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA 23606 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
at PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.