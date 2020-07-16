Therese B. Murray, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She passed peacefully, was a friend to everyone, and will forever be remembered as a wonderful, caring, and fun Mom and Oma. Therese was born and raised in Reit im Winkl, a gorgeous ski community near the Austrian border in Germany. She was a natural storyteller and loved to recount her numerous travels, share her exciting and sometimes challenging adventures, both in Germany during WWII and later in the United States. She met our dad while he was stationed in Germany and chose to leave her family and travel with him to the US to live and raise their family. One of her proudest moments was when she became a US citizen in the early 1960s. Mom (Oma) was a delight to be around – she loved music, dancing, and shopping! She had a cute little smile, and when she laughed, which was often, her entire face lit up. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and dear friends. We love you Mom and will miss you until we see you again! Therese was proceeded in death by her husband, Calvin L Murray, Jr. and her infant daughter, Elizabeth. She is survived by her children, Calvin L. Murray, III (Jeannie) and Linda M. Fennell (Dan); grandsons, Carter and Cameron Murray and Ryan and Gavin Fennell and granddaughter, Anne-Claire Murray. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be private at Hampton National Cemetery. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required before entering the building. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



