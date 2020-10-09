1/1
Therese G. Reiley
Therese Reiley passed peacefully following a long illness on October 6. Therese lived a long and happy life, born and raised in Tacoma, WA. After graduating from Seattle U. as an RN, she became a Navy nurse and moved to the east coast. While stationed in Bethesda, she met and married her husband, John (Jack) Reiley. They raised three children in Newport News. Therese worked as an RN at Riverside, McDonald Army Hospital, and finally spent over 20 years as an industrial nurse at Bendix and Sieman's. Therese loved her time with her friends and family, enjoying time spent together. She loved baking Christmas cookies and entertaining during the holidays. Therese was preceded in death by her husband Jack and sister Virginia Latvala. She is survived by her children John (Leonora), Marybeth Price (Keith), and Virginia (Ginny) Lassiter (Keen). She is also survived by her grandchildren Elizabeth Campbell, Madison Reiley, Tyler Price (Kassie), Graham Price, Caroline, Mary Grace, and Keen Lassiter as well as her brother Dr. Burt Goodman (Edna Lou) and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Monday, October 12, at 10am followed immediately by internment in Peninsula Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Gardens of Warwick Forest for their kind and generous care. We would especially like to thank Tomekia Rivback and Melanie Barone for their unconditional support over the past few years.

Peninsula Funeral Home is responsible for all services.

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
