Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Aaron Jolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Aaron Jolly Obituary
Thomas passed away on January 19, 2020 at 72 years of age.

Jolly, as many called him, was born on August 31,1947 in Elizabeth City County, VA to his parents George and Adelean Jolly. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara; both parents and a brother, James Jolly. His children are here to share his legacy: daughters - Lynn Mason (Daniel); Tanika Mance (Roderick); Erin Hill (Warren); Robin Daniels (Anthony), and son, Andre Jolly. He has also left to cherish his memory 11 grandchildren: Ardamio Barner, Brittany Mance, Tatiana Mason, Iyana Mason, Lauryn Daniels, Michelle Hill, Jessica Daniels, Briana Jolly, Cameron Mance, McKayla Hill, and Anthony Daniels Jr. Thomas' much-loved great-grandson, King Barner, beloved siblings, along with a host of extended family and friends remain to remember the love he shared so fiercely.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -