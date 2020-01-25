|
|
Thomas passed away on January 19, 2020 at 72 years of age.
Jolly, as many called him, was born on August 31,1947 in Elizabeth City County, VA to his parents George and Adelean Jolly. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara; both parents and a brother, James Jolly. His children are here to share his legacy: daughters - Lynn Mason (Daniel); Tanika Mance (Roderick); Erin Hill (Warren); Robin Daniels (Anthony), and son, Andre Jolly. He has also left to cherish his memory 11 grandchildren: Ardamio Barner, Brittany Mance, Tatiana Mason, Iyana Mason, Lauryn Daniels, Michelle Hill, Jessica Daniels, Briana Jolly, Cameron Mance, McKayla Hill, and Anthony Daniels Jr. Thomas' much-loved great-grandson, King Barner, beloved siblings, along with a host of extended family and friends remain to remember the love he shared so fiercely.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 25, 2020