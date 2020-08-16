1/1
Thomas Allen Tokarz
Tommy Tokarz died peacefully on July 15 at Envoy of Williamsburg nursing home after a long illness. Son of USAF Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard A. Tokarz and Mary (Wilson) Tokarz, he was born May 8,1964, in Montgomery, AL. Tommy graduated from Phoebus H.S. in Hampton in 1982, and served in the U.S. Army 1983-86. An avid weight-lifter and chess player, he was pre-deceased by his parents and brother William W. Tokarz. He is survived by his brother, James Scott Tokarz and sister-in-law Jessica (Etheridge) of Yorktown; step-mother Joan (Bement) Tokarz of Colorado Springs; uncle Kent (Mary) Wilson of Lexington, VA; uncle Dick Severy of Poland, ME; aunt Linda Tokarz of Greenbelt, MD; and seven cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia would be appreciated: namivirginia.org.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
