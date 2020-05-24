Debbie,
We were saddened to hear of Toms passing. What a sweet man; he will be missed.
Fair winds & Following seas Tom.
We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Sending love & prayers,
Kate & Russ Sanchez
Thomas Andrew Gatti, 70 of Smithfield passed away May 18, 2020, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Tom was born October 4, 1949, as the seventh son of the late Peter and Agnes Gatti in Memphis, Tn. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah, his son Jason (Stephanie), his daughter Allison Barlow (Walter), and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda, Evelyn Barlow and Madeline Gatti. Out of his seven siblings he was preceded in death by his brothers Peter and William. Left to cherish by his one sister Mary Gailey and his remaining brothers, Joseph, Albert, John, and Louis Gatti. Tom retired as a Master Chief Storekeeper from the US Navy after 24 years of active duty which included service in Vietnam. After retirement he continued working for the Department of Defense until his retirement in 2012. Tom and Debbi were founding members of the first Catholic Church in Smithfield, the Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a faithful servant of Our Lord, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. If you were to ask him now how he was doing, he'd say "Just Peachy." A celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 300 Smithfield Blvd., Smithfield, VA on Tuesday, May 26th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The American Cancer Society, c/o Pam Jordan 18214 Farmview Lane Windsor, VA 23487. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.