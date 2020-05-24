Thomas Andrew Gatti
1949 - 2020
Thomas Andrew Gatti, 70 of Smithfield passed away May 18, 2020, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Tom was born October 4, 1949, as the seventh son of the late Peter and Agnes Gatti in Memphis, Tn. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah, his son Jason (Stephanie), his daughter Allison Barlow (Walter), and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda, Evelyn Barlow and Madeline Gatti. Out of his seven siblings he was preceded in death by his brothers Peter and William. Left to cherish by his one sister Mary Gailey and his remaining brothers, Joseph, Albert, John, and Louis Gatti. Tom retired as a Master Chief Storekeeper from the US Navy after 24 years of active duty which included service in Vietnam. After retirement he continued working for the Department of Defense until his retirement in 2012. Tom and Debbi were founding members of the first Catholic Church in Smithfield, the Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a faithful servant of Our Lord, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. If you were to ask him now how he was doing, he'd say "Just Peachy." A celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 300 Smithfield Blvd., Smithfield, VA on Tuesday, May 26th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The American Cancer Society, c/o Pam Jordan 18214 Farmview Lane Windsor, VA 23487. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
13 entries
May 23, 2020
Debbie,
We were saddened to hear of Toms passing. What a sweet man; he will be missed.
Fair winds & Following seas Tom.
We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Sending love & prayers,
Kate & Russ Sanchez
Sanchez Kate & Russ
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
Dear Debbi, Allison, Jason, and family,
I was saddened to hear of Tom's passing. He was an admiral man, always devoted to his family and faith. He will certainly be missed! Your family is lifted in prayer as you celebrate a life well-lived!
Carol Bryan
Carol Bryan
Friend
May 20, 2020
Blessed are we to have known Tom. He was a loving husband, father and friend. He will be missed by all. God Bless
Christine Parks
Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry for yalls lost. He will greatly be missed. He was quit the family man.
Andrea Locke
Acquaintance
May 20, 2020
Debbi - I was so proud of Tommy and you even before I met you! Please remember I am here to do whatever I can. One thing for sure I will be praying for all! Love you dear lady. I always looked forward to when you'll came!! As for "your Tom" I'm so glad we got to laugh to gether! :-)
Mary Gailry
Sister
May 19, 2020
Deb and family.
We want to express our love and sorrow. We will remember Tom for his positive attitude and being an inspiration to us. We miss you brother.
Louis and Shirley Gatti
Brother
May 19, 2020
Our prayers are with you Aunt Debbie. We will miss Uncle Tommy greatly, I have so many wonderful memories. Love you, Roy and Belinda Badeaux
Belinda Badeaux
Family
May 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during these difficult times. God bless!
Sara and Ron Ciotti-Nickerson
Family
May 19, 2020
Debbie, Allison and Jason please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you as you deal with your loss. If I can do anything for you do not hesitate to call.
Juanita (Nita) Abernathy
Neighbor
May 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family at this time. Thomas was such a wonderful person and a pleasure to know. Blessings!
Patrice, Matthew, & Rachel Sawyer
Friend
May 19, 2020
We loved Tommy and will miss him greatly. Al and Brenda
Albert & Brenda Gatti
Brother
May 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. We will treasure our memories of time we spent with Tom. Scott and Kathy
Schilz
Friend
May 19, 2020
Enjoyed meeting Tom at Bill Bob Golf outing. We had the Navy in common tell sea stories . Very sorry to learn
of his death. Good man and I am sure will be missed by many.
george cowles
Acquaintance
