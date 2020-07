Tom Aldrich went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 30, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.He was a lifelong resident of the Williamsburg/Toano area. He was born on August 20, 1953 in Williamsburg.A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Full obituary can be read at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com