Thomas B. Gatski, 72, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on September 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. and Agnes H. Gatski.
He received his B.S., M.S. and PhD from The Pennsylvania State University. A research scientist, he retired from NASA Langley Research Center in VA, then went on to work in France at the Institut PPRIME CNRS. Thomas was a member of Kingsmill Men's Golf Association, a former member of the Williamsburg Rotary Club, and served on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Greater Williamsburg.
Thomas enjoyed golf, traveling, learning about different cultures and foods and was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosann M. Gatski; daughter Megan (Eric) Ryan; brother, Gary (Kathleen) Gatski; nephew, Ryan Gatski; nieces, Alyson (Lowell) Melser and Sarah (Mike) French; and sister-in-law, Rita Marcinkus.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6-8PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA. The service will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg, VA on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11AM. Memorial contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org
). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.