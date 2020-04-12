|
|
Thomas Barnaby Urbanowicz died peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020 after a nine-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Tom was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1940, the ninth of ten children. He left his family's farm in 1959 and found work in New York City. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was a YN1 when he went to Officer Candidate school, eventually retiring as a lieutenant. He was stationed at various bases including serving under the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War in 1968 on the Coast Guard Cutter Winona. He retired in 1981.
In 1983, Tom began working at Newport News Shipbuilding and was employed there for 30 years in various departments until retiring in 2015.
Tom always enjoyed watching high school sports, particularly football and basketball, and he could be spotted regularly at games all over Tidewater and at the state championships. Like his wife, he was a devoted Mets fan. He liked puttering around his house and yard, reading, walking, sometimes bowling, and watching true crime television shows. Tom could always be relied on to help fix or polish anything, from cars to his granddaughter's boots. And he always looked forward to family vacations on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina where he would sit on the beach and float in the ocean to his heart's content. His grandchildren always looked for his silver head bobbing in the ocean for hours on end.
But most of all, Tom loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Grace Urbanowicz; his daughter, Leigh-Anne Urbanowicz Marcellin, and her husband, Mike, of Los Gatos, California; his grandchildren, Colette and Alec Marcellin; and many nieces and nephews. Leigh-Anne was the absolute joy of his life and Colette and Alec joined her there as each was born. They will miss him more than they can express. His energy and kindness, his stories and sense of humor, and his unwavering love and support enriched their lives immeasurably.
Tom's life will be celebrated at a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020