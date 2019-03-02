Thomas Brockway House died on February 10, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia.He was born May 15, 1925 to Asenath Winslow Barnes House and Arthur Everett House in Seattle, Washington and graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, in 1949 where he was Student Body President and a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.He served in World War II as a flight instructor in advanced flight training in B-25s of the Army Air Forces. After flying in the reserve, he was recalled with the 403rd Troop Carrier Wing, USAF and later flew C-119's dropping paratroopers at Ft. Bragg, Ft. Campbell, and Ft. Benning during the Korean War.Entering the trade association profession, he was employed by the Northwest Canners and Freezers Association, the California Freezers Association and as President of the American Frozen Food Association in Washington, D.C. During these terms, he was President of the California Association of Trade Executives, the National Association Executives Club, was founder and Director General of the International Frozen Food Association, Chairman of the Association Committee of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Board of Directors of the American Society of Association Executives, and was elected to the Frozen Food Hall of Fame in 2003.He and his wife, Sandie, moved to Williamsburg in 1987-1989 where he was a member of the Presbyterian Church, President of the Men's Golf Association at Ford's Colony, and served as Chairman of the Wit and Wisdom Society.He was predeceased by his wife Sandie in 2010. He is survived by five children and their families, Barbara O'Mara, husband Ron and grandson Ryan; Thomas B. House II and his wife, Debra, grandsons Thomas B. House III, Joshua and Matthew; Todd H. House and wife Tuni; Frederick A. House, wife Camille, grandson Tristan and granddaughter Gabrielle; and Elise H. M. House and granddaughters Marian and Henrietta.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 PM at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary