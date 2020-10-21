Thomas Dean "Tommy" Griffin, 54, passed away unexpectedly October 12, 2020. Born in Germany, he lived in Newport News most of his life, attending Menchville High School. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Evert.



Tommy was a noted local musician, who enjoyed making music, and performed with several bands over the years. He dreamed of driving a big rig cross country, helping others. He loved the Packers, his truck "Chelsea" and his cats, Freya and Bella.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth, of Hopewell, VA, his mother, Leona, of Tucson, AZ, his stepmother, Georgia, of Newport News, eight siblings, Dawn, Carrie (Allen), Ricky and Rusty, all of Newport News, Stephen, of Tucson, AZ, Terri, of Pawtucket, RI, Kim (Bobby), of Winterhaven, FL, and Lori (Larry), of Lakeland, FL, his loving partner, Amy, and a host of relatives and friends.



A service and celebration of Tommy's life will be held at Gosnold Hope Park, River Birch Shelter, on Saturday, October 24 from 3pm-6pm. We ask that you have a mask and please, wear jeans and your favorite band t-shirt, just like Tommy would.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store