1/1
Thomas D. Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Dean "Tommy" Griffin, 54, passed away unexpectedly October 12, 2020. Born in Germany, he lived in Newport News most of his life, attending Menchville High School. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Evert.

Tommy was a noted local musician, who enjoyed making music, and performed with several bands over the years. He dreamed of driving a big rig cross country, helping others. He loved the Packers, his truck "Chelsea" and his cats, Freya and Bella.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth, of Hopewell, VA, his mother, Leona, of Tucson, AZ, his stepmother, Georgia, of Newport News, eight siblings, Dawn, Carrie (Allen), Ricky and Rusty, all of Newport News, Stephen, of Tucson, AZ, Terri, of Pawtucket, RI, Kim (Bobby), of Winterhaven, FL, and Lori (Larry), of Lakeland, FL, his loving partner, Amy, and a host of relatives and friends.

A service and celebration of Tommy's life will be held at Gosnold Hope Park, River Birch Shelter, on Saturday, October 24 from 3pm-6pm. We ask that you have a mask and please, wear jeans and your favorite band t-shirt, just like Tommy would.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Gosnold Hope Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 20, 2020
Tommy, my sweet friend. My heart breaks even more than it has already broken. Love and prayers to you, Dawn. See you soon.
Lisa (Coffey) Chalkley
Friend
October 20, 2020
Tommy you can travel the heavens in your big rig! My condolences go out to the family.
Eleanor Johns
Family
October 20, 2020
Tommy, I hope you are jamming with the rest of the band in Rock and Roll Heaven.
Linda Pelley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved