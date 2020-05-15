Thomas D. Harper (HOP) of Williamsburg, Virginia slipped into eternal life on May 3, 2020 at the age of 62 in Gloucester, Virginia. He was born April 26th, 1958. He was preceded in death by his Mother Catherine Frances Harper.



He is survived by his wife Judith Jenkins-Harper, his father George Thomas Harper and seven siblings Cynthia Simpson, Barbara Harper, Jacqueline Jones (Fred), William Harper, Donna Sudderth (Terry), Klea Harper (Ray), and Marilyn Johnson. One aunt and uncle, and two great aunts, nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and caring friends.



Thomas was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He will be deeply missed by his family. Cards and condolences are being accepted by the family.



