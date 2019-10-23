|
|
Ret. Col. Thomas "Hardturn" David Ardern passed peacefully on October 17th, 2019, at home with his "girls." Tom was born April 21, 1953, in Wallingford, Pennsylvania. After graduating from the University of Virginia, Tom served the United States Air Force for thirty years. He held many roles for the Air Force, including flying instructor at Vance AFB, an F-16 fighter pilot and squadron commander, and vice wing commander at Kunsan, AFB. Tom was most proud of his time as a squadron commander at Moody AFB and of the 350 men and women that served with him. Currently, Tom worked as a project manager at Langley Air Force Base, and was responsible for the "bed down" of F35's at various locations. Tom was an active member of his church, First Fox Hill United Methodist Church, an avid tennis player, and a loyal UVA fan. Wahoowa!
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, David, and Eleanor Ardern and his father-in-law, Keith Moored. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his daughter, Cassie, his brothers Bill and Dick, his mother-in-law Joyce, his siblings-in-law Jane, Keith (Vickie), Ann (Mike), David (Karen), Cindy (Tom), many nieces and nephews, and his grand-kitty Winnie.
Susan and Cassie would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Virginia Oncology and Riverside hospital who treated Tom through his lengthy and complicated illness. Tom's "Girls" would especially like to express their gratitude to Dr. Andrew Wang and his nurse, Dawn, from the UVA hospital, Dr. Jana Nussen, and Cindy (NP) and Dr. Tom Bilisko for their personal care, skill, and above all, their kindness in helping and caring for Tom that was beyond the call of duty. Susan and Cassie would also like to thank their phenomenal neighbors at Grand View Island for their love, help, and continued support. Thank you, Dr. Arne Hasselquist and Steve Mallon, for your assistance during our darker days. And, Susan would like to thank the tennis community for their support and encouragement during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at First Fox Hill United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Conquer Cancer Foundation or the General Fund at First Fox Hill United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019