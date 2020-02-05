|
|
Thomas E. Cooper Sr., age 91, of Duluth, GA, a United States Navy WWII veteran and 45-year employee of Virginia Power in Newport News VA, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a brief illness.
Thomas E. Cooper Sr. was born in Castlewood, VA. Following his Navy discharge, he settled in Newport News, VA. After retiring, he and his wife of 55 yrs., Nell Ellen (Williams) Cooper, who preceded him in death (2006), moved to Duluth, GA to live out their retirement years.
He is survived by two sons, Lawrence A (Elaine) of Duluth, GA and Thomas (Rebecca) E. Jr. of Georgetown, KY; six grandchildren, Amy (Dean) Haney, Suzanna (Wilson) Hatter, Andrew (James) Cooper, Robby (Angie) Walker, Jennifer (Brian) Torres and Jason Walker; twelve great- grandchildren and 6 great- great-grandchildren.
A grave side service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Temple Hill Cemetery, Castlewood, VA by Combs Funeral Home, Lebanon, VA and the Russell County VFW.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020