Thomas E. (Tommy) Owens, Jr., age 74, of Susan passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with his wife and family members by his side. Tommy was born on December 12, 1945 to the late Everett and Louise Owens. He proudly served with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam while in the U. S. Army from 1967 to 1969. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge. After getting out of the Army, he held various jobs before retiring in 1999 as a Model Maker from the Experimental Fabrication Branch, Technical Services Division, Aviation Applied Technology Directorate at Fort Eustis, VA. Tommy loved to hunt and enjoyed sharing his hunting experiences and stories with others. He also enjoyed being on the water fishing, crabbing, and clamming, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. His knack for making people laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Tommy was a devoted husband and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 43 years Margaret P. Owens. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Sandra Hinman (Charles) of Shallotte, NC; his mother-in-law Noma Pugh; brothers-in-law Willie Pugh and Johnny Pugh all of Mathews, VA, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28th from 6 to 8 pm at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 29th at 2:00 pm in the funeral home Chapel with burial to follow the service at St. Paul Annex Cemetery, Susan, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 28, 2019