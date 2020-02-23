|
Tommy was born in Norfolk, VA on April 21, 1938 to Irene E. and Henry D. Taliaferro. He was preceded in death by Kay, his wife of 64 years. He graduated from Grandby High School in 1956, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football. Tommy met his future wife, Kay Lininger, in high school and they married young.
Tommy went to work for C&P Telephone and retired 30+ years later. He then went into construction business with his best friend, Jimmy Chisman.
Besides raising their own family, he and Kay answered the call to be foster parents. They were foster parents for 30+ years, the last 14 years for children with special needs.
Tommy's commitment and strong faith in God was a constant in his life. He was active in Emmanuel Episcopal Church as Senior Warden and Trustee, and he and Kay participated in many church mission trips in the U.S. and abroad.
Tommy is survived by his and Kay's five children, Eric Taliaferro (Diane Evans), Greg Taliaferro, Kathy Gelbrich, Mari Boatman (B.K.), Jessie Taliaferro; sister-in-law, Randy Albritton; and four grandchildren, Chris Taliaferro, Matthew Myers, Ian Taliaferro, and Delaney Boatman.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted by the Reverend Rhonda Wheeler at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 179 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Emmanuel Episcopal Memorial Fund, or a in his name.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020