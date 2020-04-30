Home

Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
804-222-1720
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy.
Charles City, VA
76, of Charles City departed this life on April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by two children, Zina and Thomas Brooks, Jr.; parents, Annie and John Brooks, Sr.; and three sisters, Alma Brooks, Carolyn Rogers, and Shirley Ashlock. He is survived by his wife, Hattie Brooks; four daughters, Carol Brown (Thomas), Valerie, Audrey, and Christa Brooks; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Jr., Clayton, and Carlton Brooks, Sr.; four sisters, Berthel Williams, Martha Charity, Keen Frazier, and Annette Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. - 8 p.m on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2020
