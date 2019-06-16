Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kellum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Kellum Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Edward Kellum Jr. Obituary
Thomas Edward Kellum, Jr.

Thomas Edward Kellum, Jr., a native of Gloucester County, died unexpectedly June 8, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Tommy was a long time trucker known as "Black Top" driving for Callis Transportation in Cobbs Creek. Father, Thomas E. "Pot Jim" Kellum, mother, Jane Gunn Kellum, father-in-law, Dan "John D" Wolfrey preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Dixie L. Kellum, children, Thomas "Eddie" E. Kellum, III, Amy Eveland (Richard) Jordan Kellum, Nicholas Kellum (Ashley), 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, mother-in-law Betty Wolfrey, a sister, Marilyn Chapman, aunt, Catherine "Sissy" Langner (Benny) brother-n-law Larry Elliott (Linda) as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to The Waterman's Museum, PO Box 519, Yorktown, VA 23690 or Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guest book. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now