|
|
Thomas Edward Kellum, Jr.
Thomas Edward Kellum, Jr., a native of Gloucester County, died unexpectedly June 8, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Tommy was a long time trucker known as "Black Top" driving for Callis Transportation in Cobbs Creek. Father, Thomas E. "Pot Jim" Kellum, mother, Jane Gunn Kellum, father-in-law, Dan "John D" Wolfrey preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Dixie L. Kellum, children, Thomas "Eddie" E. Kellum, III, Amy Eveland (Richard) Jordan Kellum, Nicholas Kellum (Ashley), 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, mother-in-law Betty Wolfrey, a sister, Marilyn Chapman, aunt, Catherine "Sissy" Langner (Benny) brother-n-law Larry Elliott (Linda) as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to The Waterman's Museum, PO Box 519, Yorktown, VA 23690 or Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guest book. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019