Dr. Thomas Edward Witty, Jr., age 73, died peacefully at his home with family by his side Sunday, April 14, 2019. Dr. Witty was a William & Mary Graduate Class of 1967, graduated MCV School of Dentistry in 1971 and honorably discharged from the United States Navy. Dr. Witty was an active member of Courthouse Players, American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, and St. Therese Catholic Church. Father, Thomas Edward Witty preceded him in death. Dr. Witty is survived by his wife, Catherine "Kitty" Witty, children, Stanford "Trey" Polonsky (Melissa), Leesa Gregory (Gordon), Courtney McManus (Scott), Jill Witty (Graham Evarts) Thomas Witty, III (Jess), grandchildren, Penelope, August, Thomas, Asher, Bodhi, Ravenna, Theron, Alastair, mother, Lucette B. Witty, siblings, Michael B. Witty (Pat), LuAnn Klein and Richard Witty (Madeline). A Christian Funeral Liturgy conducted by the Reverend Jim Cowles will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church with Military Honors. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. In the memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061 or St. Therese Catholic Church ATTN: Bread For Life, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019