Thomas Edwin "Ed" Rickman, Sr., age 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He leaves his behind his beloved wife, Shirley C. Rickman of 69 years, daughter Katherine "Kathy" R Adams and son Thomas "Tom" E. Rickman, Jr. also six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019