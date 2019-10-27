Home

Thomas Edwin Rickman Sr.

Thomas Edwin "Ed" Rickman, Sr., age 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He leaves his behind his beloved wife, Shirley C. Rickman of 69 years, daughter Katherine "Kathy" R Adams and son Thomas "Tom" E. Rickman, Jr. also six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

There will be a private family graveside service. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. Please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com to read the full obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
