SMITHFIELD – Thomas Glenn Barlow, 83, of Scotts Factory Rd. passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1936 in Isle of Wight to the late Johnnie and Betty Barlow; and was a farmer by trade. Thomas was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for 66 years; and was also a member of Smithfield Union 18 Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Eastern Star. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard L. Barlow and William G. Barlow.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 33 years, Anne R. Barlow; a sister, Betty Ann Byrum; a brother, Carl Barlow and his wife Patsy; two godchildren, Kristina Stewart and William Willard; and numerous niece, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 in Smithfield Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Smithfield. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 – 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or online at https://www.lupus.org/
