Thomas G. Barlow
1936 - 2020
SMITHFIELD – Thomas Glenn Barlow, 83, of Scotts Factory Rd. passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1936 in Isle of Wight to the late Johnnie and Betty Barlow; and was a farmer by trade. Thomas was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for 66 years; and was also a member of Smithfield Union 18 Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Eastern Star. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard L. Barlow and William G. Barlow.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 33 years, Anne R. Barlow; a sister, Betty Ann Byrum; a brother, Carl Barlow and his wife Patsy; two godchildren, Kristina Stewart and William Willard; and numerous niece, nephews, extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 in Smithfield Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Smithfield. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 – 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or online at https://www.lupus.org/

Condolences may be made online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smithfield Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home
2690 Bridge Road (Rte. 17)
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Anne I am so sorry to hear of Thomas passing. I pray that the peace of God will give you comfort during this time. He was always so kind and always had a kind word. God Bless you during this time of loss. I will be praying for you and all the family.
Dianne Walker
Friend
July 23, 2020
Uncle Tom was my encouragement and hope. His story will be told to others. I am very sorry for Ann and whole Barlow family including me. At the same time I am happy for Uncle Tom because he is in the best hands now. I miss you, Uncle Tom, but I’ll see you around sometime, when God decides to call me home.
Ariana Barlow
Family
July 23, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with the family at your time of loss. Tom was a good friend & he will be missed.
Billy Burney
Friend
