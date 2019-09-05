|
|
Thomas Garett Davenport "Big G", 51, of Poquoson, VA passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Newport News to Glen and Gay Davenport. He was a graduate of Menchville High School and retired from Newport News Waterworks with 23 years as a Motor Equipment Operator. Thomas was an honorary member of the James River Rod and Gun Club and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. His greatest joy was his wife and precious children, Hunter and Emily. Thomas touched many lives with his kind, generous and humorous heart.
Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Gay Scrimgeour Davenport; grandparents, James and Lucille Scrimgeour and Asa and Vennie Davenport; his aunt, Tina Warren and uncle, Donald Scrimgeour. Thomas is survived by his wife of 28 years, Claudia Romero Davenport; his son, Hunter Allen Davenport; his daughter, Emily Marie Davenport all of Poquoson; his father, Glen A. Davenport (Angie Smith) of Hampton; his brother, James Gregory Davenport of Newport News; his sister, Angela Gay Davenport of Tappahannock and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas's memory can be made to the Peninsula Boys and Girls Club, 11825 Rock Landing Dr., Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019