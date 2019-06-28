Home

Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home - Peterstown
111 Market Street PO Box 192
Peterstown, WV 24963
(304) 753-4325
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home - Peterstown
111 Market Street PO Box 192
Peterstown, WV 24963
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home - Peterstown
111 Market Street PO Box 192
Peterstown, WV 24963
1949 - 2019
Thomas Gregory Cook Obituary
Thomas Gregory Cook, 69, passed away on 25 Jun 2019 at his home Smithfield, VA. He was born on August 14, 1949 in Kopperston, WV to Vannie and Pauline (Ganoe) Cook.

Thomas grew up in Kopperston, WV. He graduated from Oceana High School in Oceana, WV in 1967. After high school he began work for Newport News Ship Building and Dry Dock Company starting as electrician and ending up as foreman where he worked for 47 and half years. During his career, he help build aircraft carriers: USS John F. Kennedy, USS Nimitz, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, USS Carl Vinson, USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Abraham Lincoln, USS George Washington, USS John C. Stennis, USS Harry S. Truman, USS Ronald Reagan, USS George H.W. Bush, USS Enterprise as well as nuclear submarines: USS Virginia, USS Texas, USS Mississippi, USS Arkansas. He retired in 2015 after 47 and a half years.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, scuba diving, and the great outdoors. He swam across the James River on a dare. He received multiple awards for outstanding performances with the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents (Vannie and Pauline Cook). Tom is survived by his mate Linda Myers Peyton of Smithfield, VA; his son Thomas Gregory Cook, Jr. of Newport News, VA; his granddaughter, Brittni Lynn (William A.) McKee, Great grandsons, Andell and Jason of Suffolk , VA; his brother Colonel Michael J. (Tina) Cook, USAF, Retired E; niece Linda Christine Cook, nephew Michael William Cook of Bellevue, NE; his sister Teresa Lynn Drake of Oceana, WV, niece Amanda Kay (Thomas) Joyce son Tyler of Hurricane, WV. And numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market St, Peterstown, at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 where the family will be greeting friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market St, Peterstown, WV at 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 29, 2019. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Rich Creek, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be left on Thomas Gregory Cook's online guest book at https://www.broyles-shrewsbury.com
Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019
