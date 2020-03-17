|
|
Thomas Harden Lee passed away on March 13, 2020. He had two great loves in his long life, his family, especially his surviving bridge of 65 years, Susie Kathryn Lee, and making others laugh. Mr. Lee was born October 7, 1929 in Windsor, North Carolina. He served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, serving in the latter in the elite surveillance unit Strategic Air Command. He served several tours in the Vietnam war, including the entire year of 1969. A 23-year stint at the Newport News Shipyard followed and Mr. Lee retired in 1993.
He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Colon Thomas Lee; son and baseball buddy, Timothy Lee and wife Linda Sprinkle; daughter, Elizabeth Hrinda ("Sissy" to dad) and husband Glenn; grandchildren, Chris Lee, Amy Granville and husband Alex, Rachael Hrinda, Josh Hrinda and wife Shannon, Hannah Faith and husband Joe, Zachary Hrinda and wife Amber; five great-grandchildren including recent arrivals, Silas Hrinda and Elias Granville. In tribute to Mr. Lee, please love one another and make each other laugh as often as possible.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2020