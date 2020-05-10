Thomas Harold "Tom" Seldon
1934 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Harold Seldon Jr. of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born September 2, 1934, he was the first of seven children born to the late Evelyn J. and Thomas H. Seldon Sr., at Brandon Plantation, Prince George, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Oliver P. Seldon Sr. and Charles Garner Seldon.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army and retired as a soil scientist from the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving sisters, Carolyn Seldon and Evelyn Black (Neal); two brothers, Kenneth (Joan) and Ernest Seldon III; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, VA. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Seldon Family c/o Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
