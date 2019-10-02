|
|
Thomas Hedrick Leffel, Jr., 88, died September 27, 2019. He was born in Lithia, VA (now Buchanan) and was the oldest of five children. He had been a resident of Newport News for 78 years. Thomas graduated from Warwick High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He spent the majority of his career as an Engineering Technician at NASA and retired after 43 years of service. He was a member of the local Freemasons and was always willing to help those in need.
Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Leffel, Sr.; mother, Violet Swartz; brother, Malcom Leffel; daughter, Norma Lynne Leffel; and grandchild, R.C. Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Jean Parkerson Leffel; daughter, Cynthia Robinson and her husband Ronald and their two sons Joshua and Jonathan; son, Richard Leffel and his wife Martha; and son, Michael Leffel and his wife Kelly; brothers, Marvin Leffel and wife Jane, Kenneth Leffel and wife Anne, and James Leffel; and sister Rebecca Knox.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please support Newport News Fire and Rescue by donating to the Citizens Fire Academy. Checks may be made payable to CFAAA, c/o VPCF and sent to P.O. Box 5376, Newport News, VA 23605.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019