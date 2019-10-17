|
Mr. Thomas Henry "Snow" Brown Jr. departed this life on October 14, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born the son of Mrs. Dorothy Alice and the late Mr. Thomas Henry Brown Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. Robert Charity Sr. and Mrs. Louise Charity, and his niece Baby Sherri Brown.
At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Parrish Hill Baptist church. He was a spiritual man and was involved in many church activities such as serving on the usher board.
He was employed as a Landscaper with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for the past forty-five years.
Thomas was a loving father and devoted son. He touched the lives of all those he encountered. He enjoyed landscaping and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Survivors include his two daughters, Dr. LaTrice N. Fowler and Ms. Drucilla Simone Ashby; six grandchildren, Trysten Fowler, Tamryn Fowler, Leon Wright-Ashby, Azarrah Wright-Ashby, Walter Curry III, and Zayden Merritt; loving mother, Mrs. Dorothy Alice Brown; two sisters, Ms. Cassandra Yvonne Allen and Ms. Dorothy Ann Brown; loving aunts, Ms. Alberta Black, Ms. Ernestine Bassett, Ms. Deloris Richards, Ms. Francine Brooks, Ms. Barbara Smith, and Ms. Marion Dover; uncle, Mr. William Black, nieces, Ms. Shannon Brown, Ms. Sonya Brown, Ms. Shana Brown and Ms. Jamia Brooks; and a host of loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church, Charles City, with the Reverend Danny Tucker officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Brown may be viewed on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019