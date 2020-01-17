|
|
Thomas Hill Mountcastle of Providence Forge passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Providence Forge on May 13, 1930.
Thomas, with his four brothers, operated the former Mountcastle Lumber Company of Providence Forge and Newport News. He was an avid duck hunter, a member of the Providence Forge Volunteer Rescue Squad and a member of the New Kent Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Anne D. Mountcastle; his parents Richard E. Mountcastle, Sr. and Sallie C. Mountcastle; brother Richard E. ("Dick") Mountcastle, Jr. and his wife Mary; brother James C. Mountcastle and his wife Virginia; brother George W. Mountcastle and wife Estelle; and sister-in-law Minnie C. Mountcastle.
Thomas is survived by his daughter Jane C. Mountcastle (Trude); brother Harry F. Mountcastle; sister-in-law Betty D. Bookhart (Sam), sister-in-law Janet D. Brockwell, honorary daughter Margaret Mountcastle (Bill); and beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, January 18th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge VA with burial following in Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM, just prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020