Thomas Hugh Ligon, a native of Hampton, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Sentara Norfolk Heart Hospital. Thom was in the first graduating class of Kecoughtan High School. He was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War serving his country as a Morse Code Interceptor, receiving two Bronze Stars, the Vietnam Campain Medal with 60/device and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was an avid NASCAR fan, Oakland Raiders Football enthusiast, loved fishing with his buddies. However, his family and grandchildren were always the top priority. Parents Marshall M. Mattox, Jr., Kathleen Magee and his brother Andreas Henry Ligon preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter Heather Ligon, son Sean Ligon, their mother Regina, two grandson's Alexander and Jaxson as well as daughter, Crystal Ligon Zettler, son Matthew Ligon (Sarah), granddaughters Abbigail and Allyssa, siblings, Marsha K. Germek, Isabella Wheat, Marshall M. Mattox, III, uncle, Frederick Magee (Loretta), cousin, David Magee (Anne) in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends Teddy Queen and Sherie McVay. As per his request services will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No 58, PO Box 58, White Marsh, VA 23183.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019