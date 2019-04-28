On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Thomas Hochstadter, loving father of two and grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 65. Thomas was born January 24, 1954 in Hoboken, New Jersey to John and Lillian Hochstadter. In 2006 Thomas became a bus driver for HRT where he spent 12 years as a devoted and loved member of their team. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and created many lasting memories of the days they spent with their Pop Pop. He will always be remembered for the love he gave to his children and grandchildren. Thomas will be welcomed to heaven by his father John, his mother Lillian, and his beloved four legged companion Abby. He is survived by his brother and his wife John and Arlene, his daughters Sharon and Lisa, and his grandchildren Ava, Liana, Billy, and Garrett. A celebration of Thomas's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 4, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the local ASPCA shelter.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary