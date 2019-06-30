Thomas James "T.J." Botelis, 43, left this life on June 25, 2019. He graduated from Denbigh High School, obtained his Bachelors of Science from N.C. State and his Masters Degree from O.D.U. T.J. had a profound love of computers and operated his own website for over 20 years. Always willing to help others, he had a truly kind heart and wanted to share his knowledge. He had a special talent for breaking down the most complex subjects so they could be understood by all.



He was preceded in death by his father, James and is survived by his mother, Gayle; his sister, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, and many other family members and friends.



A private service was held at Weymouth Funeral Home. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, the deceased asked that we all show kindness to each other every day. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019