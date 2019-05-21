Thomas Lawrence Minnis was born January 13, 1939, in Bradley County, Tennessee, and passed away May 10, 2019, in Newport News, Virginia. He was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee and attended East High (Class of '57) and the University of Tennessee. He earned a Bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University and a Master's degree in International Relations from Troy State University.Thom was a retired USAF Officer (Major) and previously a member of the USMC Reserves. He served in Africa in the early 1960's as a member of the Peace Corps. Thom taught school in Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia. He was a member of Poquoson Masonic Lodge No.49, Poquoson, Virginia, and Langley-Monroe No. 310, National Sojourners, Newport News, Virginia. Foremost among Thom's favorite times were his scouting functions with the BSA. As an Eagle Scout and Scout Master, he treasured many camping experiences with fellow scouts and family.Thom was preceded in death by parents Willard L. and Dorothy Million Minnis. He is survived by his wife, Georgianna Lacy Minnis, sons Erik and Stuart (wife Amara), five grandchildren, Cassi, Mia, Levi, Chloe, and Harper, his brother Willard G. (Bo) Minnis (wife Helen), and several nieces and nephews.Services will be at 11:00, May 29th at the Poquoson Masonic Lodge No. 49, Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, Virginia.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or a . Published in Daily Press from May 21 to May 22, 2019