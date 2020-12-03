Thomas Lee Jackson, Sr., was born in Waverly, Virginia. He was married for 50 years to the late Bernice Whitaker Jackson. He is the father of the late Thomas Lee Jackson II and Dr. Breshell Jackson-Nevels, and father-in-law of Derek A. Nevels. He is the grandfather of Derek Jackson-Thomas Nevels and Bria Andrea Nevels, the brother of Cynthia Gaskill, and uncle of Darryl Harris.



Thomas, affectionately known as "T-Jack," graduated from Huntington High School. He attended the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and Norfolk State College.



He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 38 years of service and was a member of the Union Light Lodge #268 for over 40 years. He also was an active member of the Dochiki Civic and Social Club, Inc. for over 30 years.



In another career, Thomas also worked for and retired from Newport News Public Schools as an In-school Suspension Coordinator. He then worked for and retired from Christopher Newport University at the age of 73.



Thomas was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church East End for over 50 years where he was a deacon. He served as President of the Layman's Fellowship for 18 years. Thomas was the first member of the church to serve as a deacon and a trustee simultaneously.



Thomas served on the Deacons' Ministry for over 30 years. He also was a Chaplain for the Deacons' Ministry. He taught classes at the Baptist General Convention. At the time of his passing, he was an active member of the Adult Sunday School and Bible Study Classes.



Thomas was a devoted, loving family man. He enjoyed attending family reunions and taking cruises and road trips with his family. He also was an avid sports fan, especially football and basketball. Everyone knows how much he loved the NFL team now known as the Washington Football Team. His face would light up with joy every time he received items bearing his favorite team's logo. He enjoyed countless trips with his fellow Dochiki members to see live games, and was overjoyed when his team won. On any given day, you might have found Thomas relaxing at home in his recliner enjoying sports on television.



Preceding Thomas in death was his beloved wife, Bernice Whitaker Jackson; son, Thomas Lee Jackson II; his mother, Ida Bell Harris; stepfather, James Harris, Sr; sister, Mattie Miller; brothers, Charles Jackson and James Harris; 8 brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law.



He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter and son-in-law, two grandchildren, a sister, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, Charles Whitaker, sisters-in-law, Catherine Whitaker and Marian Whitaker; his oldest cousin, Brenda Outlaw, with whom he had a special relationship; and a host of other relatives and friends. He also leaves behind two special family members, Pamela and Janice Mitchell.



Due to CDC regulations pertaining to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will occur. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bernice Whitaker Jackson Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships for students. The memorial fund is maintained by Second Baptist Church East End, 3303 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607.



