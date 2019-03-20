|
Thomas Leon Brown (DC), husband of Dorothy Myers Brown announces his passing on March 14, 2019. Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from noon to 6:00p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. The homegoing service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 1100 W. Queen Street, Hampton. Interment will be held at noon on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019